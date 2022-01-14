Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147,657 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.74% of Deckers Outdoor worth $270,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

DECK opened at $334.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.17. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

