Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 79,661 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $305,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $433.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

