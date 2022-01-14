AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) PT Raised to $64.50 at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $62.00 to $64.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.