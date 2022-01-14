Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.23% of EPAM Systems worth $398,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,886. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

