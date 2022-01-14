Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.45% of Twilio worth $825,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Twilio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.51. 33,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,609. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $217.07 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

