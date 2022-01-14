Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.03 on Thursday, reaching $2,794.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,908.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,816.68. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.