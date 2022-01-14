Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 512,100 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the quarter. Ferro accounts for 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $46,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8,521.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 777,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 26.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 5,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,691. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

