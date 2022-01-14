Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $12.50 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of PNM Resources worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 17,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

