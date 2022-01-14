Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $156.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for about 5.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Coherent worth $156,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.20.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $258.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average of $255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.