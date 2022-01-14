Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.