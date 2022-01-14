Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.
- On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.
- On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.
Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
