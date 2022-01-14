Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 75.3% in December

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.01. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

