American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $40.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

