American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $90.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.