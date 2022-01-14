American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.49 and last traded at $166.55. 45,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,280,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Get American Express alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.