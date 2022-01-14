American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.04. American Finance Trust shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,251 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.