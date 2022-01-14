American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $281.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $298.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.63.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.67 and its 200-day moving average is $278.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

