AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

