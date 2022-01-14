Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,335. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

