Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Amphenol by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

