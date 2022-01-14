AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 22.50

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.