Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 397,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,340,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amyris by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

