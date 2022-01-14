Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $195.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

