Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in TTEC by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.45 on Friday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

