Analysts Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will report $91.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.20 million and the highest is $93.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $272.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 1,026,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,712. Allbirds has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

