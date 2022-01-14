Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CVR Energy by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 637,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.