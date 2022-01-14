Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

