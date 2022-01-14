Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Roku reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average is $318.39. Roku has a twelve month low of $167.82 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

