Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,741. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.