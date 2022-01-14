Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $427,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

