Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

