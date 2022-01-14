Analysts Issue Forecasts for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

LEGN stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.14. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

