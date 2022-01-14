Analysts Offer Predictions for Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
