Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

