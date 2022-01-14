Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $184.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.