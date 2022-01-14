Analyzing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 1 3 2 0 2.17 Illumina 1 7 3 0 2.18

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.31%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $437.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Illumina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 9.98 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -9.51 Illumina $3.24 billion 19.28 $656.00 million $6.09 65.60

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05% Illumina 21.17% 15.03% 9.52%

Summary

Illumina beats Berkeley Lights on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

