Analyzing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OPKO Health and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health 4.06% 4.42% 3.09% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.56% -24.40%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OPKO Health and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

OPKO Health presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.31%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPKO Health and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $1.44 billion 2.03 $30.59 million $0.11 38.91 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.85) -9.40

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

