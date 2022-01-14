Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 3,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,102,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.