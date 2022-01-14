Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 3,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,102,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

