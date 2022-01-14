AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $23.47. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 2,394 shares.

Specifically, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

