AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.45. 55,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,168,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

