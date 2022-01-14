Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.
Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,716. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
