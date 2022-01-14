Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,716. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

