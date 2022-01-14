Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Annexon by 108,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

