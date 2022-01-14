Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 9th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Midstream stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

