ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $67.47 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.99 or 0.07637628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.06 or 0.99745697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068134 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 87,975,071 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

