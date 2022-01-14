Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 3353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -91.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

