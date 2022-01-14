Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,333. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.