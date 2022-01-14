Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $64.28

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.28, but opened at $60.56. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 648 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
