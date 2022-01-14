Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $64.28

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.28, but opened at $60.56. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 648 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

