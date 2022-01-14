Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.