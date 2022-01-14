Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 610 ($8.28). 2,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.70. The firm has a market cap of £170.53 million and a PE ratio of 96.88.

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($12,216.23).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.