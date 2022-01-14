Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.